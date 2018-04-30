Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) has announced the list of Xbox Live Free Games With Gold for May 2018.

Source: Microsoft

Each month, the company rolls out one game that’s available on the Xbox One all month, while another title is available for only the first half of the month and the previous month’s latter half. For Xbox 360 users, the company releases two games–one game that is available during the first half of the month and a title that is available during the second half of it.

The Xbox One game that will be available all month is The Witness, which is a single-player, open-world game where you are in a strange island full of puzzles. For the first half of the month, Xbox One users will also be able to play Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, which is an action-adventure game from the popular Assassin’s Creed franchise set in a fictional historical world.

For the first half of the month, Xbox 360 gamers will be able to play Cars 2: The Video Game, inspired by the popular animated film. Additionally, Xbox 360 owners will be able to play Dead Space 2 for the second half of May, a popular survival horror video game. Both games are backwards compatible with the Xbox One, so Xbox One gamers realistically have four different games they can download throughout the course of May.

MSFT stock was down 2.4% Monday.