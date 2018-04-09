YouTube Accused of Illegally Collecting Data on Kids

YouTube is in hot waters as the company has been accused of illegally collecting data on kids.

The company has some parental controls to ensure that children only watch content that is appropriate for them, but it appears as if the video streaming site may be collecting data from kids in order to profit. More than 20 child, consumer and privacy advocacy groups have accused the site of these practices.

A complaint was filed Monday by these groups, requesting that the FTC investigate YouTube for violating the Child Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), which has limits on how a company can attain data about kids under 13, requiring companies to inform parents and get their consent before collecting data on children.

The plan is to push YouTube to change the way it deals with content for children and potentially pay a fine of “tens of billions” of dollars from illegally profiting off young viewers. “Google has made substantial profits from the collection and use of personal data from children on YouTube,” reads the complaint.

“Its illegal collection has been going on for many years and involves tens of millions of US children,” the complaint adds, which is being spearheaded by the Center for Digital Democracy and Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood.

YouTube’s terms of services say that no one under the age of 13 can sign up for an account on the site.