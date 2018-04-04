‘Zombie’ Raccoons Make Headlines in Ohio Town

An Ohio town is making headlines over zombie raccoons that were reported by its residents.

Police have been looking at the strange phenomenon in Youngstown, located in northeast Ohio. Authorities have received more than a dozen calls in the past three weeks about raccoons acting odd during the daytime.

One such resident said that he was playing with his dogs outside his home recently and a raccoon came up to them. The resident put the dogs back in the house and the raccoon reportedly followed them to their door.

He added that the raccoon would stand up on his hind legs, then show his teeth and then fall over backward and appear to go into a comatose condition. The resident added that he had never seen the animal act in such a way.

There were at least 15 cases of these zombie raccoons that police responded to, all of which were euthanized afterwards. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said that the animals were probably suffering from distemper, rather than rabies.

When raccoons have rabies, they experience coughing, tremors, seizures and fear humans. The state’s authorities are asking its local residents to report any instances of raccoons behaving unusually to their local police station.

So far, there are no reports of these zombie raccoons popping up anywhere else in the U.S., but keep an eye out for them.