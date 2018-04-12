Zuora IPO: 14 Things to Know

The Zuora IPO starts today and InvestorPlace has a few things to know about it.

Source: Shutterstock

The Zuora IPO has the company pricing its shares at $14 each.

The Zuora IPO includes 11,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock.

These shares started trading today and will continue to be available through April 16, 2018.

The company is trading these shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the stock ticker ZUO.

There is also a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,650,000 additional shares of the Class A stock for underwriters.

This offer keeps the price of ZUO stock at its IPO price.

The lead bookrunners for the Zuora IPO are Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC.

Additional bookrunners for the IPO include Allen & Company LLC and Jefferies LLC.

Canaccord Genuity LLC and Needham & Company, LLC are acting as the co-managers of the IPO.

The IPO price for ZUO stock gives the company a total value of $1.44 billion.

It’s also a higher price than the previous estimates the company had provided for its IPO.

The first estimate was between $9 and $11 and the second was between $11 and $13.

The company has raised $154 million by selling the 11 million shares in its IPO.

Zuora is a tech company that deals in the creation of enterprise software that helps automate billing, commerce and other operations.

You can follow these links to learn more about the Zuora IPO that kicked off today.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.