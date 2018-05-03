3 Best Wells Fargo Mutual Funds for Exceptional Returns

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds managed more than $389 billion of assets as of Dec 31, 2017 from diverse mutual funds categories. The fund family manages a wide variety of mutual funds, from domestic and foreign funds to money market funds, asset allocation funds and fixed-income funds.

The Wells Fargo Fund family claims that it offers “funds in every key category, each guided by professional investment teams who have been chosen because of their proven, time-tested strategies.” The team also helps investors to clarify their investment ideas and identifies their “risk tolerance.”

Additionally, the owner of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds brand, Wells Fargo, is one of the top four banks in the United States and has been maintaining its standard in the financial services sector for more than 150 years. It is a highly diversified financial services company with operations limited not only to the domestic market.

In 2010, the Boards of Trustees of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds and Evergreen Funds had approved the merger of the fund families to create the new fund lineup under the Wells Fargo Advantage Funds brand.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Wells Fargo Advantage Funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future.

Best Wells Fargo Mutual Funds for Exceptional Returns: Wells Fargo Municipal Bond Fund (WMFAX)

Wells Fargo Municipal Bond Fund (MUTF: WMFAX ) seeks income, which is free from federal income tax. WMFAX invests a major part of its assets in municipal securities that offer federal income tax-exempted income.

The fund may invest around one-fifth of its assets in securities that are subjected to federal alternative minimum tax. Wells Fargo Municipal Bond A has returned 3.8% in the past year.

Robert J. Miller is one of the fund managers of WMFAX since 2008.

Best Wells Fargo Mutual Funds for Exceptional Returns: Wells Fargo Premier Large Company Growth Fund (EKJFX)

Wells Fargo Premier Large Company Growth Fund (MUTF: EKJFX ) invests a large chunk of its assets in equity securities of large-cap companies and around one-fifth of its assets in equity securities of foreign companies.

The fund invests mainly in those large-cap companies that are included on the Russell 1000 Index. Wells Fargo Premier Large Company Growth R6 has one-year annualized returns of 28.2%.

As of March 28, 2018, EKJFX held 85 issues with 6.72% of its assets invested in Amazon.com Inc.

Best Wells Fargo Mutual Funds for Exceptional Returns: Wells Fargo Core Plus Bond Fund (STYAX)

Wells Fargo Core Plus Bond Fund (MUTF: STYAX ) seeks returns through maximization of income and capital. STYAX invests a bulk of its assets in debt securities.

The fund may also invest around 35% of its assets in debt securities rated lower than investment-grade and about 25% of its assets in debt securities of foreign companies. Wells Fargo Core Plus Bond A has returned 2.6% in the past year.

STYAX has an expense ratio of 0.74% as compared with the category average of 0.94%.

