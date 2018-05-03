3 Cheapest Stocks With Greatest Potential for Growth

Low-priced investments are a dime a dozen. Often, publicly-traded companies that trade in discount-bin valuations are there for a reason. That said, every once in a while, you come across a few names that are among the cheapest stocks with greatest potential for growth.

To get on this list isn’t easy. For starters, many, if not most lists of cheap stocks burn out, and usually quickly. Although their price tag often attracts speculative suitors, no organization can ignore the fundamentals indefinitely. When it becomes clear that success is no longer probable, astute investors bail, leaving others holding the bag.

But with this take on cheap stocks, I’m looking at more than just price points or valuation. I want to see companies that have legitimately viable products with strong potential. Not only that, their underlying industries must have substantive tailwinds. Since lower-priced names don’t always have the greatest financials, I want to provide myself with as many positives as possible.

So without further ado, here’s my three cheapest stocks with greatest potential for growth.

Cheap Stock 1: Resonant Inc

Let me preface the opportunity in Resonant Inc (NASDAQ: RESN ) with this caveat: Under ordinary circumstances, buying cheap stocks under $5 is usually risky. But I’ll give a pass to RESN, which designs filters for radio frequency (RF) front-ends for smartphones.

What makes RFs so special? Because the RF is essentially the data and signal processor — your favorite smartphone won’t do diddly-squat without it. Furthermore, what makes RESN one of the cheapest stocks with greatest potential for growth is that it can make RF filters quickly and more efficiently than the competition.

The storyline for RESN isn’t just corporate fluff. In a report last month, ABI Research conducted a teardown examination of a Samsung Electronics Galaxy J2 Pro smartphone. The examination revealed a Resonant-designed RF front-end component.

Before you jump into RESN stock on this news, you must know that the company lacks financial performance. Revenue is non-existent and net income is therefore negative, as you might assume.

On top of that, RESN stock has dropped 47% year-to-date. That’s just not the kind of performance that inspires confidence.

Nevertheless, if you’re looking for a great growth story among available cheap stocks, RESN is it. The technology market is only getting bigger. And with the upcoming 5G network rollout, RF companies will be in high demand.

Cheap Stock 2: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT ) doesn’t particularly strike investors as belong to a list of cheap stocks. However, with a premium of only seven-times forward-earnings, GT is technically just that: cheap. However, I mean that in the best way possible.

The automotive industry may be experiencing peak sales. The latest read in car sales doesn’t indicate that this problem will be resolved anytime soon. That said, within this matured market lies a consumer-behavior shift: More buyers seek larger vehicles, such as trucks and SUVs.

How does that impact GT stock? Primarily, these tires require more material, which equates to a higher-ticket price and greater profitability. Furthermore, the willingness to buy trucks and SUVs suggests that the consumer economy has improved significantly.

No matter what, large vehicles are gas-guzzlers compared to the typical sedan, coupe, or hatchback. So if people can pay the price, they may also drive more. That too is a net positive for GT stock.

As with other cheap stocks, risks abound. Primarily, revenue growth declined in the past few years, and net income disappointingly slipped. However, its most recent quarter showed 3.5% year-over-year sales growth, which could signal a broader recovery.

Cheap Stock 3: Seres Therapeutics Inc

Here’s a sobering thought for all of us: At the beginning of this decade, the President’s Cancer Panel forecasted that 41% of Americans will receive a cancer diagnosis during their lifetime. Years later, the British Journal of Cancer estimated that half of all British adults born in 1960 will get cancer.

Sadly, this is a human crisis that apparently will not go away. This is why I’m putting Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB ) on my cheapest stocks with greatest potential for growth. Yes, MCRB is very affordable, currently under $8. But much more importantly is its groundbreaking and innovative approach to disease treatment.

One of the most popular cancer-treatment options currently offered is chemotherapy. However, its success rate may be lower than you think. In fact, chemotherapy may actually cause problems leading to death rather than curing them. This isn’t surprising considering that cancer treatments are brute-force attacks.

Seres has a better approach. Utilizing the body’s own bacteria (found in our microbiomes), MCRB researches therapies that are both effective and without debilitating side-effects. Early clinical trials are promising, and if ultimately successful, they could catapult wider integration.

The risk to MCRB stock is that everything depends on the key product pipeline. If clinical trials fail, Seres risks going under.

However, with so much riding on this company’s paradigm-shattering research, MCRB is one of the most compelling cheap stocks available.

As of this writing, Josh Enomoto did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.