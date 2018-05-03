3 Stocks to Watch on Wednesday: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ), Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) and Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

U.S. equities were mostly higher yesterday as several major tech stocks reported strong earnings. The S&P 500 Index was up 0.3% Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.9% by day’s end.

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ ), Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY ) and Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC ) all reported their quarterly earnings results late yesterday.

Here’s how they did:

Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Mondelez International posted strong quarterly results that helped lift shares higher after hours.

The candy and cookie maker announced first-quarter earnings of $938 million, or 62 cents per share during the period, ahead of its year-ago earnings of $630 million, or 41 cents per share.

Analysts were calling for adjusted earnings of 58 cents per share, according to data compiled by FactSet. Sales rose to $6.77 billion from the year-ago total of $6.41 billion, beating the Wall Street consensus estimate of $6.66 billion, according to FactSet.

“We continue to see encouraging snacking category growth trends, especially in emerging markets,” CEO Dirk Van de Put said in a statement.

MDLZ shares gained about 1.3% after the bell Tuesday.

Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY)

Shutterfly had a positive quarter that sent shares skyrocketing after hours yesterday.

The digital printing and image-publishing company unveiled a loss of $27.2 million, or 83 cents per share, which was considerably better than its year-ago loss of $33.2 million, or 98 cents per share.

Analysts were projecting a loss of 95 cents per share, according to data compiled by FactSet. Shutterfly’s sales came in at $199.7 million, a 4% gain from the $192 million it posted a year ago and beating the Wall Street outlook of $192 million.

The company was aided by the acquisition of school-photo provider Lifetouch, which the company expects will “significantly increase the company’s overall profitability, according to a statement from the company.

SFLY stock soared 9.1% after the bell Tuesday.

Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Yum China reported its latest results as well, which missed expectations.

The parent company of Taco Bell and KFC announced that its same-store sales were below the consensus estimate of 3.3% growth as this metric was only up by 3% during its first quarter.

Yum China’s sales that measure at KFC were up by 5% compared to the year-ago quarter, which was stronger than the Wall Street consensus estimate of a 3.8% growth. The company’s KFC loyalty program has helped improve the brand as it now has more than 120 million members in China.

Earnings tallied up to 53 cents per share on an adjusted basis, above analysts’ guidance of 49 cents per share.

YUMC stock plummeted 7% after the bell on its same-store sales miss.

As of this writing, Karl Utermohlen did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.