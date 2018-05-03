Home > Stock Picks > Stocks to Buy > 3 Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 18th

3 Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 18th

By Zacks Equity Research, Zacks Investment Research

http://bit.ly/2rSxwx0

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 18th:

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP): This self-advised lodging real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.35%, compared with the industry average of 4.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.27%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI): This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.59%, compared with the industry average of 1.19%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.26%.

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN): This rental and leasing services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.97%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.36%.

