5 Niche Tech ETFs Hitting All-Time Highs

After two tumultuous months, the technology sector is once again at the heart of the market rally given a deluge of upbeat earnings results. This is especially true as the ultra-popular Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLK ) has gained 5.1% in a month versus gains of 2.2% for SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY ) and 4.7% for PowerShares QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ ).

Total earnings from 84.3% of the sector’s market cap in the S&P 500 index are up 29.4% on 12.1% higher revenues, with a 91.5% companies beating both earnings and revenue estimates. While the earnings beat ratio and growth rates are tracking above historical periods, revenue surprise is lower than Q1.

The six key technology stocks, viz., FAAMNG — Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) — which slipped into deep correction territory in late March, strongly restored positive sentiments with better-than-expected results and optimism for future growth. In particular, Apple led the impressive surge following upbeat results and Warren Buffett’s decision to increase his stake in the firm.

Additionally, a string of reports from other tech players like Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ), Visa Inc (NYSE: V ) and PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL ) also fueled the rally and instilled confidence in the sector.

Coming to sector fundamentals, the twin tailwinds of Trump’s tax cuts and a rising interest rate scenario as well as the emergence of cutting-edge technology are acting as catalysts. This is because tech titans hoard huge cash overseas and are poised to benefit the most from reduced tax rates. These companies are also sitting on a huge cash pile and in a position to increase payouts to their shareholders.

If these aren’t enough, the sector has a solid Zacks Rank in the top 44%, suggesting robust growth prospects in the coming months.

Given this, many tech ETFs have been hitting all-time highs in recent trading sessions, easily crushing the broad market by a wide margin in the past one month. Below, we have highlighted five of them and could be excellent plays to ride out the bullish trend in the tech space.

Investors should note that these ETFs might be unpopular choices due to lower AUM and average daily volume but focuses on ‘niche strategies’ aimed at a single industry or a theme.

Niche Tech ETFs Hitting All-Time Highs: SPDR S&P Internet ETF (XWEB)

The SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: XWEB ) product targets the Internet corner of the broad tech space with equal-weight exposure.

Zacks Rank: #3 (Hold)

AUM: $4 million

Average Daily Volume (approx): 1,000 shares

Expense Ratio: 0.35%

One-Month Return: 8.8%

All-Time High Price: $82.53

Niche Tech ETFs Hitting All-Time Highs: Global X FinTech ETF (FINX)

The Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ: FINX ) product invests in companies on the leading edge of the emerging financial technology sector, which encompasses a range of innovations helping to transform established industries like insurance, investing, fundraising, and third-party lending through unique mobile and digital solutions.

Zacks Rank: NA

AUM: $121.6 million

Average Daily Volume (approx): 66,000 shares

Expense Ratio: 0.68%

One-Month Return: 7.5%

All-Time High Price: $25.04

Niche Tech ETFs Hitting All-Time Highs: iShares North American Tech-Software Index Fund (IGV)

The iShares North American Tech-Software Index Fund (BATS: IGV ) provides exposure to the software segment of the broader U.S. technology space.

Zacks Rank: #2 (Buy)

AUM: $1.6 billion

Average Daily Volume (approx): 187,000 shares

Expense Ratio: 0.48%

One-Month Return: 7.3%

All-Time High Price: $183.98

Niche Tech ETFs Hitting All-Time Highs: PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (PSJ)

The PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (NYSEARCA: PSJ ) also targets the software corner of the broad technology space.

Zacks Rank: #2

AUM: $159.2 million

Average Daily Volume (approx): 13,000 shares

Expense Ratio: 0.63%

One-Month Return: 7.2%

All-Time High Price: $75.02

Niche Tech ETFs Hitting All-Time Highs: First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY)

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ: SKYY ) provides exposure to cloud computing securities.

Zacks Rank: #3

AUM: $1.5 billion

Average Daily Volume (approx): 269,000 shares

Expense Ratio: 0.60%

One-Month Return: 6.9%

All-Time High Price: $52.32

