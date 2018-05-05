5 Notable Dividend Increases From the Past Week — Including Flowers Foods, Inc.

The S&P 500 Index had another choppy but overall uneventful week last week as investors mulled over geopolitical tensions. Despite the market’s stagnation, a number of companies’ dividends continued heading higher.

Five notable dividend stocks rewarded shareholders with dividend increases over the last week. This included two packaged food companies, a popular restaurant operator and a major jeweler.

Here are five dividend stocks increasing payouts.

Notable Dividend Increases

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO ) announced a 6% raise to its quarterly dividend, increasing it from 17 cents per share to 18 cents. Shareholders of record as of June 7 will receive their higher dividends on June 21 from the producer of packaged bakery foods. FLO shares will be ex-dividend on June 6.

FLO Dividend Yield: 3.6%

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF ) increased its quarterly dividend by 10%, raising its payment to 55 cents per share from 50 cents. Shareholders of record as of June 20 will receive their higher dividends on July 10 from the jewelry retailer. TIF shares will be ex-dividend on June 19.

TIF Dividend Yield: 1.7%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS ) raised its quarterly dividend by 2%, increasing it from 46.5 cents per share to 47.5 cents. Shareholders of record as of June 29 will receive dividends from the packaged food manufacturer on July 30. The company’s shares trade ex-dividend on June 28.

BGS Dividend Yield: 6.9%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL ) moved its quarterly dividend higher by 4%, increasing it from $1.20 per share to $1.25. The chain restaurant operator will pay its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of July 13 on Aug. 6. CBRL shares trade ex-dividend on July 12.

CBRL Dividend Yield: 3.1%

American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT ) increased its quarterly dividend by 2%, raising its payment to 77 cents per share from 75 cents. Shareholders of record as of June 19 will receive dividends from the wireless infrastructure real estate investment trust on July 13. The company’s shares trade ex-dividend on June 18.

AMT Dividend Yield: 2.3%

As of this writing, Brian Bollinger was long American Tower.

