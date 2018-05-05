5 Small-Cap Stocks With Solid Earnings and From Winning Sectors

The Q1 earnings season has approached its end with 88.5% of the S&P 600 index having reported already. As per Earnings Trends issued on May 17, 2018, earnings are up 21.4% on 9.7% revenue growth. The beat ratio is 60.5% for EPS and 72.2% for the top line.
Against this backdrop, we would like to note which sectors performed the best in the Q1 earnings season and highlight a top-ranked stock from each.
Transportation
As many as 87.5% companies from the S&P 500 index have reported so far. Total earnings for the transportation sector are up 42.4% on 15% higher revenues, with a blended beat ratio of 85.7%.
Small-Cap Stocks With Solid Earnings and From Winning Sectors: Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO)
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services.
Zacks Rank: #1
Year-over-Year Growth Earnings Est for Q2: 100%
Year-over-Year Growth Revenue Est for Q2: 28.08%
Market Cap: $771.68 million
Zacks Industry Rank: Top 29%
Construction
As many as 90.5% of companies have reported earrings. Earnings and revenues for the construction sector are up 56.3% and 17.3%, respectively, with the beat ratio being 52.6%.
Small-Cap Stocks With Solid Earnings and From Winning Sectors: Century Communities Inc (CCS)
Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) is a home building and construction company.
Zacks Rank: #1
Year-over-Year Growth Earnings Est for Q2: 57.58%
Year-over-Year Growth Revenue Est for Q2: 66.04%
Market Cap: $893.67 million
Zacks Industry Rank: Top 11%
Industrial Production
As many as 95.5% of companies have released financial results. Earnings and revenues for the construction sector are up 22.8% and 13.9%, respectively, while the beat ratio is 50%.
Small-Cap Stocks With Solid Earnings and From Winning Sectors: DMC Global Inc (BOOM)
DMC Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) is a technology company, focusing on industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services.
Zacks Rank: #1
Year-over-Year Growth Earnings Est for Q2: 950.0%
Year-over-Year Growth Revenue Est for Q2: 58.93%
Market Cap: $625.5 million
Zacks Industry Rank: Top 5%
Consumer Staples
About 81.8%% of companies have reported with strong Q1 earnings growth of 54.9% and revenue expansion of 10%. Its blended beat ratio is 44.4%.
Small-Cap Stocks With Solid Earnings and From Winning Sectors: Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB)
Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) provides tobacco products.
Zacks Rank: #1
Year-over-Year Growth Earnings Est for Q2: 36.84%
Year-over-Year Growth Revenue Est for Q2: 12.22%
Market Cap: $456.71 million
Zacks Industry Rank: Bottom 36%
Business services
About 82.8%% of companies have come up with earnings. Q1 earnings growth is 21.2% and revenue expansion is 6.5%. Its blended beat ratio is 66.7%.
Small-Cap Stocks With Solid Earnings and From Winning Sectors: Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII)
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations.
Zacks Rank: #1
Year-over-Year Growth Earnings Est for Q2: 36.36%
Year-over-Year Growth Revenue Est for Q2: 4.58%
Market Cap: $730.4 million
Zacks Industry Rank: Top 22%
