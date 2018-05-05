5 Small-Cap Stocks With Solid Earnings and From Winning Sectors

The Q1 earnings season has approached its end with 88.5% of the S&P 600 index having reported already. As per Earnings Trends issued on May 17, 2018, earnings are up 21.4% on 9.7% revenue growth. The beat ratio is 60.5% for EPS and 72.2% for the top line.

Against this backdrop, we would like to note which sectors performed the best in the Q1 earnings season and highlight a top-ranked stock from each.

Transportation

As many as 87.5% companies from the S&P 500 index have reported so far. Total earnings for the transportation sector are up 42.4% on 15% higher revenues, with a blended beat ratio of 85.7%.

Small-Cap Stocks With Solid Earnings and From Winning Sectors: Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO ) is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services.

Zacks Rank: #1

Year-over-Year Growth Earnings Est for Q2: 100%

Year-over-Year Growth Revenue Est for Q2: 28.08%

Market Cap: $771.68 million

Zacks Industry Rank: Top 29%

Construction

As many as 90.5% of companies have reported earrings. Earnings and revenues for the construction sector are up 56.3% and 17.3%, respectively, with the beat ratio being 52.6%.

Small-Cap Stocks With Solid Earnings and From Winning Sectors: Century Communities Inc (CCS)

Century Communities Inc (NYSE: CCS ) is a home building and construction company.

Zacks Rank: #1

Year-over-Year Growth Earnings Est for Q2: 57.58%

Year-over-Year Growth Revenue Est for Q2: 66.04%

Market Cap: $893.67 million

Zacks Industry Rank: Top 11%

Industrial Production

As many as 95.5% of companies have released financial results. Earnings and revenues for the construction sector are up 22.8% and 13.9%, respectively, while the beat ratio is 50%.

Small-Cap Stocks With Solid Earnings and From Winning Sectors: DMC Global Inc (BOOM)

DMC Global Inc (NASDAQ: BOOM ) is a technology company, focusing on industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services.

Zacks Rank: #1

Year-over-Year Growth Earnings Est for Q2: 950.0%

Year-over-Year Growth Revenue Est for Q2: 58.93%

Market Cap: $625.5 million

Zacks Industry Rank: Top 5%

Consumer Staples

About 81.8%% of companies have reported with strong Q1 earnings growth of 54.9% and revenue expansion of 10%. Its blended beat ratio is 44.4%.

Small-Cap Stocks With Solid Earnings and From Winning Sectors: Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB)

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE: TPB ) provides tobacco products.

Zacks Rank: #1

Year-over-Year Growth Earnings Est for Q2: 36.84%

Year-over-Year Growth Revenue Est for Q2: 12.22%

Market Cap: $456.71 million

Zacks Industry Rank: Bottom 36%

Business services

About 82.8%% of companies have come up with earnings. Q1 earnings growth is 21.2% and revenue expansion is 6.5%. Its blended beat ratio is 66.7%.

Small-Cap Stocks With Solid Earnings and From Winning Sectors: Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII ) serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations.

Zacks Rank: #1

Year-over-Year Growth Earnings Est for Q2: 36.36%

Year-over-Year Growth Revenue Est for Q2: 4.58%

Market Cap: $730.4 million

Zacks Industry Rank: Top 22%

