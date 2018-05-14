’60 Minutes’ Shines Harsh Light on Boston Scientific’s Gynecological Mesh

A recent look at Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE: BSX ) gynecological mesh paints the company in a negative light.

The investigation into the mesh comes in the form of a 60 Minutes piece from CBS. This takes a look at the gynecological mesh, how it has affected women it was placed in, and the 48,000 lawsuits concerning it.

The first bit of bad publicity for Boston Scientific is what has been happening to the gynecological mesh over time. The mesh is meant to last forever, but it appears they are breaking down inside some women. This includes the meshes coming out smaller after surgery to remove them, as well as being covered in scar tissue.

The report then looks at how Boston Scientific makes the gynecological mesh. At first, it was getting the plastic for the mesh from Chevron Phillips subsidiary Marlex. However, the company chose not to sell the plastic to BSX after learning what it was being used for.

With Boston Scientific being unable to get the plastic for its gynecological mesh from Marlex, the company turned to a Chinese supplier. This supplier claimed the two plastics were the same, but tests show the Chinese version is inferior. Despite allegedly knowing this, BSX went ahead and bought the plastic to make its gynecological meshes.

Next up are the complaints from many women that have had it installed following a pregnancy. This includes women that have complained about discomfort, severe pain and other issues that the gynecological mesh causes them.

As a result of all these issues, Boston Scientific now faces 48,000 lawsuits over its gynecological mesh. These lawsuits have more than 100,000 women taking the company to court over issues they’ve had with the product.

