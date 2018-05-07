7 Valuable Low Price-to-Sales Stocks to Garner Good Profits

A stock’s price-to-sales ratio reflects how much investors are paying for each dollar of revenues generated by the company.

If the price-to-sales ratio is 1, it means that investors are paying $1 for every $1 of revenues generated by the company. So, it goes without saying that a stock with a price-to-sales below 1 is a good bargain, as investors need to pay less than a dollar for a dollar’s worth.

Thus, a stock with a lower price-to-sales ratio is a more suitable investment versus a stock with a high price-to-sales ratio.

When considering valuation metrics, price-to-earnings ratio has always been the obvious choice as calculations based on earnings are easy and come in handy. However, price-to-sales has emerged as a convenient tool to determine the value of stocks that are incurring losses or are in an early cycle of development, generating meager or no profits.

While a loss-making company with a negative price-to-earnings ratio falls out of investor favor, price-to-sales could indicate the hidden strength of its business. This underrated ratio is also used to identify a recovery situation or ensure that a company’s growth is not overvalued.

Price-to-sales is often preferred over price-to-earnings as companies can manipulate their earnings using various accounting measures. However, sales are harder to manipulate and are relatively reliable.

However, one should keep in mind that a company with high debt and low price-to-sales is not an ideal choice. The high debt level will have to be paid off at some point, leading to further share issuance and a rise in market cap and ultimately a higher price-to-sales ratio.

In any case, the price-to-sales ratio used in isolation can’t do the trick. One should also analyze other ratios like Price/Earnings, Price/Book and Debt/Equity before arriving at any investment decision.

Screening Parameters

Price to Sales less than Median Price to Sales for its Industry: The lower the price-to-sales ratio, the better.

Price to Earnings using F(1) estimate less than Median Price to Earnings for its Industry: The lower, the better.

Price to Book (common Equity) less than Median Price to Book for its Industry: This is another parameter to ensure the value feature of a stock.

Debt to Equity (Most Recent) less than Median Debt to Equity for its Industry: A company with less debt should have a stable price-to-sales ratio.

Current Price greater than or equal to $5: They must all be trading at a minimum of $5 or higher.

Zacks Rank less than or equal to #2: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) stocks are known to outperform irrespective of the market environment.

Value Score less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a Value Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or #2 offer the best opportunities in the value investing space.

Here are seven of the 22 stocks that qualified the screening:

Valuable Low Price-to-Sales Stocks to Garner Good Profits: United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI ) is the leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty food and non-food products in the United States and Canada.

The company offers more than 1,00,000 high-quality natural, organic and specialty products, consisting of national, regional and private label brands in six product categories.

UNFI stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A. Also, the 3-5 year EPS growth rate for the stock is estimated at 8.2%.

Valuable Low Price-to-Sales Stocks to Garner Good Profits: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP ) engages in owning, acquiring, and leasing casino resort properties in the United States.

These resorts provide casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other amenities.

MGP stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A. It also has an estimated 3–5 year EPS growth rate of 9.1%.

Valuable Low Price-to-Sales Stocks to Garner Good Profits: Metlife Inc (MET)

Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET ) is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management.

MET stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A.

The 3-5 year EPS growth rate for the stock is estimated at 11.4%.

Valuable Low Price-to-Sales Stocks to Garner Good Profits: ArcelorMittal SA (MT)

Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE: MT ) is the world’s leading steel and mining company.

With a presence in more than 60 countries, it operates a balanced portfolio of cost competitive steel plants across both the developed and developing worlds.

The company has a Value Score of A and a Zacks Rank #1.

Valuable Low Price-to-Sales Stocks to Garner Good Profits: Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX)

Nashville, TN-based Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX ) manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a 3-5 years EPS growth rate of 5% and a Value Score of B.

Valuable Low Price-to-Sales Stocks to Garner Good Profits: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE: PWR ) is a leading national provider of specialty contracting services and one of the largest contractors serving the transmission and distribution sector of the North American electric utility industry.

Quanta Services has operations in the United States., Canada, Australia and other selected international markets. This Zacks Rank #2 company has a Value Score of B.

The 3-5 year EPS growth rate for PWR stock is estimated at 8%.

Valuable Low Price-to-Sales Stocks to Garner Good Profits: Domtar Corp (UFS)

Domtar Corp (NYSE: UFS ) manufactures and distributes a wide array of fiber-based products including communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and adult incontinence products.

Domtar also owns and operates an extensive network of strategically located paper and printing supplies distribution facilities.

UFS stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of B. It has a 3–5 year EPS growth rate of 5%.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

