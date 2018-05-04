Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: 12 BABA Q4 Earnings Highlights

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: 12 BABA Q4 Earnings Highlights

BABA beat EPS estimates by 5 cents

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

http://bit.ly/2jsq9HT

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) released its earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 on Friday

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: 12 BABA Q4 Earnings Highlights
Source: Shutterstock

Here are some things to know about Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s most recent earnings report.

  • The Chinese commerce company reported earnings per share of 91 cents for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year.
  • This is an increase over its earnings per share of 69 cents for the same time last year.
  • It also beat out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 86 cents for the period.
  • Revenue reported during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 came in at $9.87 million.
  • This is up 61% from its revenue reported in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017.
  • It also comes in well above analysts’ revenue estimate of $9.27 billion for the quarter.
  • The company attributes its revenue growth for the quarter to a few factors.
  • This includes growth of its China commerce retail business, Alibaba Cloud and international commerce retail business, and the consolidation of Cainiao Network and Intime.
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd also reported net income of $1.06 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.
  • This is down 33% from the company’s net income reported in the same period of the year prior.
  • Operating income reported by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd during the fiscal fourth quarter of the year was $1.47 billion.
  • Operating income for the period was down 3% from what was reported in the same fiscal quarter of the previous year.

BABA stock was up 1% as of noon Friday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2018/05/alibaba-q4-earnings-highlights/.

©2018 InvestorPlace Media, LLC