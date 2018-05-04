Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: 12 BABA Q4 Earnings Highlights

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) released its earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 on Friday

Source: Shutterstock

Here are some things to know about Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s most recent earnings report.

The Chinese commerce company reported earnings per share of 91 cents for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year.

This is an increase over its earnings per share of 69 cents for the same time last year.

It also beat out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 86 cents for the period.

Revenue reported during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 came in at $9.87 million.

This is up 61% from its revenue reported in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017.

It also comes in well above analysts’ revenue estimate of $9.27 billion for the quarter.

The company attributes its revenue growth for the quarter to a few factors.

This includes growth of its China commerce retail business, Alibaba Cloud and international commerce retail business, and the consolidation of Cainiao Network and Intime.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd also reported net income of $1.06 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

This is down 33% from the company’s net income reported in the same period of the year prior.

Operating income reported by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd during the fiscal fourth quarter of the year was $1.47 billion.

Operating income for the period was down 3% from what was reported in the same fiscal quarter of the previous year.

BABA stock was up 1% as of noon Friday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.