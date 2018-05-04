Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: 12 BABA Q4 Earnings Highlights

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) released its earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 on Friday
Here are some things to know about Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s most recent earnings report.
- The Chinese commerce company reported earnings per share of 91 cents for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year.
- This is an increase over its earnings per share of 69 cents for the same time last year.
- It also beat out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 86 cents for the period.
- Revenue reported during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 came in at $9.87 million.
- This is up 61% from its revenue reported in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017.
- It also comes in well above analysts’ revenue estimate of $9.27 billion for the quarter.
- The company attributes its revenue growth for the quarter to a few factors.
- This includes growth of its China commerce retail business, Alibaba Cloud and international commerce retail business, and the consolidation of Cainiao Network and Intime.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd also reported net income of $1.06 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.
- This is down 33% from the company’s net income reported in the same period of the year prior.
- Operating income reported by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd during the fiscal fourth quarter of the year was $1.47 billion.
- Operating income for the period was down 3% from what was reported in the same fiscal quarter of the previous year.
BABA stock was up 1% as of noon Friday.
