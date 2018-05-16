Amazon Rolls Out New Whole Foods Discount for Prime Members

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) announced that the company is expanding the number of perks for Prime subscribers as they will now get discounts for Whole Foods products.

Source: Shutterstock

The e-commerce giant announced two new Prime benefits, one of which is linked with Whole Foods as users will get an additional 10% sale price, as well as “deep discounts” on select bestselling items. These new perks will hit all Florida stores today and be made available across all Whole Foods locations in the U.S. this summer.

The items that are going to be discounted include meat and fish, as well other healthy products such as strawberries, wild-caught halibut, Kind granola and cold-brew coffee at Allegro coffee bars. A Wall Street Journal report claims that the additional 10% discount could apply to thousands of items across each store.

The discounts are not available to online users for now as only in-store purchases will garner these discounts. The sale items with the additional 10% off will be marked with big yellow signs.

Customers need to download the Whole Foods mobile app, sign in with their Amazon account and scan the Prime Code at checkout to take advantage of these Prime-member discounts. The move makes sense now as Amazon is raising the annual price of a Prime membership by 20%, from $99 to $119.

AMZN stock gained 0.6% on Wednesday.