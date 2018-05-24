Thursday Apple Rumors: Possible 2018 iPhone X Image Leaks

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is an iPhone X image leak. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

iPhone X: A new image claims to show a part of one of the upcoming iPhone X devices launching in 2018, reports BGR. This leak claims to show off the display parts for a 6.1-inch OLED iPhone X. This would contradict previous rumors, which claim that the 6.1-inch iPhone X coming out this year will feature an LCD screen. It may have just been a typo on the leaker’s part, but it puts extra scrutiny on the legitimacy of the leak.

iMac Pro: Customers looking to pick up a refurbished iMac Pro can do so now, MacRumors notes. This marks the first time that a refurbished version of the iMac Pro has been made available from the tech company. Customers looking to get an iMac Pro for a little cheaper can expect to take 15% off the normal price by buying one of the refurbished models. The computers are up for grabs via AAPL’s online store in the U.S. and Canada.

iPhone 6: Apple knew about problems with the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus before sending them out to customers, reports Motherboard. This information comes from test data that is being used by a court in an ongoing lawsuit over the devices. The data shows that AAPL’s own tests made it aware that the devices were susceptible to bending. This in turn made the devices more likely to suffer from touch disease just from normal use.

