Friday Apple Rumors: Apple is Aware of iPhone 7 Mic Problems

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of trouble for iPhone 7 owners. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iPhone 7 Mic: Apple says that it is aware of an issue on the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus that causes the mic to not work properly, reports MacRumors. According to the company, this issue can result in a grey speaker icon that users can’t interact with. This can also keep them from being heard during calls. The problem showed up for users after upgrading to iOS 11.3. Some owners have had luck with disconnecting paired Bluetooth devices to get their smartphones working right again. Others will have to seek out AAPL’s assistance to fix the issue.

MacBook Pro Keyboards: Owners of MacBook Pro laptops are complaining about keyboard problems, BGR notes. These customers have come together to create a petition asking AAPL to recall the keyboards and replace them. The problem is that the new MacBook Pros use a butterfly keyboard that is more prone to trouble than previous switch keyboards. This can result in keys not working if dust gets under them. Over 5,000 people have already signed the petition as of Friday afternoon.

BuzzFeed News: A new report claims that Apple paid BuzzFeed to post one of its video series to its News platform first, reports AppleInsider. This report claims that the deal was for the first three episodes of Future History:1968. It says that AAPL made the deal with BuzzFeed as a way to bring high-profile video content to its platform. This had these episodes showing up on AAPL’s News platform one week prior to other social media services.

