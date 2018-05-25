Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Blocks Steam Link from App Store

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of AAPL rejecting the new Steam Link app. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Steam Link: Valve says that Apple isn’t allowing its Steam Link app on its App Store, reports 9to5Mac. The Steam Link app allows users to play games from their PC on their smartphones and other devices. It acts as a wireless streaming app for the service. While AAPL initially approved the app, it later rejected it. It appears that the issue is that the app doesn’t meet certain guidelines. Specifically, it is an app with its own store, which isn’t allowed in the App Store. Valve says it plans to turn off the store feature so that the tech company will approve the app.

Camera Lens: A few iPhone X owners are seeing unexpected cracks in their camera lenses, BGR notes. Some of these owners claim that the cracks occurred during the extreme temperatures of the winter months. However, a more recent once happened back in April. The owners claim that they didn’t drop their devices before the cracks appeared. AAPL also isn’t willing to replace the lens under warranty. Instead, customers have to pay $99 for the repair if they have AppleCare and $549 without.

Watch Series 3: Refurbished versions of the Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE are now up for sale, reports MacRumors. Customers can now purchase the refurbished devices from the tech company’s online store. The prices for these models range from $359 to $549. These prices represent a 15% to 16% discount from a brand new version of the Watch Series 3 with LTE.

