Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Glasses May Launch in 2021

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a launch period for AAPL’s AR glasses. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Apple Glasses: A new rumors claims that AAPL will launch its AR glasses in 2021, reports AppleInsider. According to this rumor, the tech company’s launch of the device could see a total of 10 million units sold within the first year. It also claims that the company will slowly work up to AR with its smartphones and apps, before launching the AR glasses. Previous rumors have pegged the launch as 2020. However, new talk with insiders in the industry suggest a 2021 launch.

AirPort: Apple is starting to run out of AirPort base stations to sell, MacRumors notes. The AirPort is AAPL’s wireless router that it discontinued just a few weeks ago. Now customers are starting to see the effect this is having on its stock. The AirPort base stations are running out depending on the country and model that are being sold. For example, the AirPort Extreme is no longer up for sale in the U.S., but can still be bought in other countries.

iOS 11.4 Beta: There’s a new developer beta for iOS 11.4 up for grabs, reports 9to5Mac. This new beta is the sixth version of iOS 11.4 to be sent out to developers. It comes out only a few days after the release of the fifth beta for iOS 11.4. Public beta testers will likely see a new version of iOS 11.4 show up in the next couple of days.

