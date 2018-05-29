Tuesday Apple Rumors: iOS 11.4 Launches Today

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of iOS 11.4 coming out. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

iOS 11.4: Apple is officially going to launch iOS 11.4 today, reports MacRumors. The launch will bring the update to its mobile operating system to the general public and not just beta testers. This update will include several new features for users. Among the biggest changes are the inclusion of AirPlay 2 and Messages in iCloud. There will also be support for syncing multiple HomePod smart speakers up across different rooms.

ARM MacBook: A rumor claims that Apple is planning to release a new MacBook with ARM chips, BGR notes. These new MacBooks are reportedly being made under the project code name “Star.” The rumors claim that this project is for a new devices that will feature a touchscreen and LTE connection. It says that Pegatron will be the manufacturer of these devices and that some are already being tested by AAPL.

2019 iPhone: Rumors has it that AAPL will be ditching LCD for its 2019 iPhone lineup, reports 9to5Mac. This rumor claims that the tech company will instead be shifting to an all OLED lineup for its 2019 smartphones. Rumors about its plans for 2018 claim that it will release three smartphones this year. They say that this will include two iPhone models with OLED screens and a cheaper model with an LCD screen.

