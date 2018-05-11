Friday Apple Rumors: iPhone SE 2 Glass Panel Leaks

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of another iPhone SE 2 leak. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iPhone SE 2: A new leak claims to show the glass panel that will cover the display for the iPhone SE 2, reports AppleInsider. The glass panel for the display features a notch at the top. This would suggest that the iPhone SE 2 will take some design ques from the iPhone X. This contradicts previous rumors, which say its design will be mostly the same as the original iPhone SE. However. it does match up with a recent render leak of the iPhone SE 2 from a casemaker.

LCD iPhone X: It looks like even the LCD iPhone X will have a special screen, BGR notes. A recent rumor claims that the device will use the new MLCD+ screen from LG. This screen recently made its debut on LG’s G7 ThinQ smartphone. The new type of LCD screen allows fror brighter colors. This gives it performance that is closer to the OLED display in the iPhone X. If this rumor is true, it means that budget customers can still get an iPhone X with a great screen this year for a cheaper price.

Smelting: Apple says that it is working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from aluminum smelting. The company notes that it was key in organizing a deal between two aluminum smelters, Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA ) and Rio Tinto Aluminum. This has the two taking part in a joint venture to develop better ways to smelt aluminum. This includes patented technology that allows for carbon-free aluminum smelting. The new method should be ready for use starting in 2024.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.