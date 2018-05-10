Thursday Apple Rumors: iPhone SE 2 May Sport Display Notch

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of design details for the iPhone SE 2. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

iPhone SE 2: New renders claiming to be of the iPhone SE 2 show it includes a display notch like the iPhone X, reports MacRumors. These same renders show the device as having an edge-to-edge display. It also lacks the Home button. This implies it supports Face ID. However, the display notch likely isn’t large enough for that. Plus, it would be a huge cost to Apple to include that part in its budget smartphone. The renders come from case maker Olixar, which says they are from a reliable source in China.

Credit Card: A recent rumor says that AAPL is working on a new credit card, 9to5Mac notes. According to this rumor, the tech company is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS ) for the creation of the card. It claims that the card will be branded under Apple Pay. This rumor also says that it will launch as early as 2019. The rumor notes that this would replace the current rewards credit card that the company offers.

Battery Replacements: Apple finally has its battery replacement situation under control, reports BGR. A new report suggests that there are no longer wait times for customers seeking to have the batteries in the iPhone devices replaced. This is true for all smartphones that the tech company offers. The supply limitation for batteries was a problem after APPL lowered the cost from $79 to $29. This change was due to complaints about throttling devices with battery degradation.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.