Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple is Looking for a New Campus Location

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of plans for a new Campus. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Apple Campus: A recent rumor claims that AAPL is scouting out locations for its next Campus, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company ire reportedly looking at both North Carolina and parts of Northern Virginia as places to build a new Campus. If the company goes for North Carolina, then it will most likely chose to build in the Research Triangle Park. The rumors claiming that the tech company is looking for an area in Northern Virginia say that it is seeking an area 4 million square feet in size. This would serve as the work location for 20,000 employees.

iPhone Lawsuit: The family of deceased individuals is suing Apple because they blame an iPhone for their death, BGR notes. This family claims that it was an iPhone that started brought down EgyptAir flight 804 in 2016. The device was brought on to the plane by a pilot, but isn’t likely to have anything to do with the actual accident. Still, that isn’t stopping this family from seeking damages from AAPL.

Charger Renders: Recently leaked renders may give a look at a new charger for 2018, reports 9to5Mac. The leak appears to be of renders for a charger that will come with Apple’s 2018 smartphone lineup. The charger looks to have a USB-C plug on it, which implies there will be a Lightning to USB-C cord coming with the 2018 iPhone line. This would be a first for the tech company. However, we’ll have to wait until later this year to see if this rumor holds up.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.