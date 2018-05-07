5 Notable Dividend Increases From the Past Week — Including Apple Inc.

The S&P 500 headed slightly lower last week as a solid employment report on Friday helped the market recoup earlier losses. High expectations heading into earnings season, plus lingering trade war concerns and uncertainty over the Fed’s plans to raise rates, all weighed on sentiment. However, a handful of businesses added some good news with dividend increases.

Five notable dividend stocks rewarded shareholders with dividend increases over the last week. This included two real estate investment trusts, the owner of the most valuable global brand, and a power producer.

Here are five dividend stocks increasing payouts.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) announced a 16% raise to its quarterly dividend, increasing it from 63 cents per share to 73 cents. Shareholders of record as of May 14 will receive their higher dividends on May 17. Therefore, AAPL shares will be ex-dividend on May 11.

AAPL Dividend Yield: 1.60%

Sotherly Hotels/SH SH (NASDAQ: SOHO ) increased its quarterly dividend by 4%, raising its payment to 12 cents per share from 11.5 cents. Shareholders of record as of June 15 will receive their higher dividends on July 11 from the upscale hotel real estate investment trust. As a result, SOHO shares will be ex-dividend on June 14.

SOHO Dividend Yield: 7.04%

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE: CHCT ) raised its quarterly dividend by 1%, increasing it from 39.75 cents per share to 40 cents. Shareholders of record as of May 18 will receive dividends from the healthcare real estate investment trust on June 1. Because of this, the company’s shares trade ex-dividend on May 17.

CHCT Dividend Yield: 5.96%

NRG Yield Inc ( NYLD ) moved its quarterly dividend higher by 4%, increasing it from 29.8 cents per share to 30.9 cents. The power generator will pay its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of June 1 on June 15. Therefore, NYLD shares trade ex-dividend on May 31.

NYLD Dividend Yield: 6.15%

Triton International Ltd (NYSE: TRTN ) increased its quarterly dividend by 16%, raising its payment to 52 cents per share from 45 cents. Shareholders of record as of June 1 will receive dividends from the intermodal container company on June 22. As a result, the company’s shares trade ex-dividend on May 31.

TRTN Dividend Yield: 6.00%

As of this writing, Brian Bollinger was long Apple.

