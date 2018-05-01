Tuesday Apple Rumors: Cross-Platform App Support Coming 2019

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of when cross-platform app support will launch. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Cross-Platform Apps: A new rumor claims that cross-platform app support is coming next year, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, Apple isn’t planning to introduce support for iOS apps on Mac devices until 2019. This is a slight change from previous rumors, which said the feature would come out in 2018. This rumor says that the functionality will be introduced in macOS 10.15 and iOS 13.

iOS 11.4 Beta: The third beta of iOS 11.4 is now available for developers to test out, BGR notes. With iOS 11.4, Apple is planning to introduce new features that were cut from prior updates. This includes AirPlay 2, better support for HomePod and syncing Messages across iCould. There will likely be a new public beta that comes out in the next few days.

macOS 10.13.5 Beta: Developers can now download a new beta of macOS 10.13.5, reports 9to5Mac. This new beta is the third version that developers have been able to get their hands on. It allows them to test out new features prior to the general release. Unlike the iOS 11.4 beta, this one has more of a focus on fixing bugs, but will include a couple of new features. There will also likely be a new public beta in the near future to match this one.

