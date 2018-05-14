Monday Apple Rumors: Bright Colors May Return to iPhone Line in 2018

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of color changes for the iPhone line. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

iPhone Colors: A recent rumor claims that Apple may be changing up its colors for one iPhone model in 2018, reports AppleInsider. This information comes from Rosenblatt Securities analyst Jun Zhang. He believes that the tech company will bring back bright colors in an effort to draw in younger customers. The analyst says these bright colors will be restricted to the cheaper 2018 iPhone, which he calls the iPhone 8s. This would be the one with an LCD screen.

iPhone SE 2: Rumor has it that Apple will be introducing four new smartphones later this year, BGR notes. According to this rumor, the tech company will release an iPhone SE 2 alongside three other smartphones likely coming out in September. Previous rumors pegged the iPhone SE 2 as having a May launch. This rumor also states that two working prototypes of the iPhone SE 2 in the works include and edge-to-edge display with Face ID.

iOS 11.4 Beta: Developers can now download the newest iOS 11.4 beta, reports MacRumors. This is the fifth version of the beta that has been sent out to developers prior to its final release. The beta gives developers a look at the new features that will be coming to Apple’s mobile devices in the near future. Those taking part in the public beta will likely see a new version of iOS 11.4 show up in the next couple of days.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.