Thursday Apple Rumors: 2018 iPhone Line May Include Fast Charger Adapter

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of what will come with the 2018 iPhone. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Fast Chargers: A new rumor claims that Apple will include adapters for fast charging with its 2018 iPhone lineup, reports BGR. This rumor says that these accessories will come in the same box as the 2018 smartphones. This would be a change from last year’s smartphones, which didn’t come with fast charger adapters, despite supporting the feature. The rumor says that this means the device will come with an 18W power adapter instead of just the 5W power adapter.

Are You Sleeping: Apple has ordered a new series called Are You Sleeping, MacRumors notes. The new series will star actress Octavia Spencer and will last for 10 episodes. The series is being worked on by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Chernin Entertainment studio. It will be a drama based on the novel of the same name from Kathleen Barber. The book focuses on how the reopening of a murder case affects the life of the victim’s daughter.

Developer Academy: Apple is opening up applications to its Developer Academy in Naples, Italy, reports AppleInsider. This has the tech company offering 400 positions for those looking to attend the Developer Academy. Developers that do attend will get help with living expenses from the company. They will also receive a free iPad and MacBook. AAPL will alert those able to attend sometime in August.

