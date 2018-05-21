Monday Apple Rumors: Beats Line May Get Its Own HomePod

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a cheaper HomePod on the way. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

HomePod: A new rumor claims that AAPL will be releasing a cheaper version of the HomePod, reports BGR. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to launch a version of the smart speaker that only costs $200. This rumor claims that the device won’t be launched under the same line as the normal HomePod. Instead, it will be part of the Beats lineup of products.

Passwords: Thousands of Apple ID passwords were leaked by a teen phone monitoring app, MacRumors notes. The leaks are connected to servers that were used by the app TeenSafe to store login credentials. This includes those for the ID passwords, as well as others. This news came to light after it was learned that the servers didn’t require a password for their information to be accessed. Other information, including text messages and browsing history, was also on the servers.

Fortune 500: AAPL is no longer sitting at the third spot on the Fortune 500 2018 rankings, reports AppleInsider. The company has now fallen to the fourth rank on the Fortune 500. This ranking lists companies in the U.S. by revenue. The other companies sitting above AAPL are Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT ), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM ) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A , BRK.B ).

