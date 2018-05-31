Thursday Apple Rumors: New iPad, MacBook Won’t Appear at WWDC 2018

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of what to expect at WWDC 2018. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

WWDC 2018: A new rumor claims that Apple won’t be showing off new hardware at WWDC 2018, reports Bloomberg. According to this rumor, the company is currently working on a new iPad Pro and MacBook Pro. However, these devices won’t be ready to launch until later this year. As such, the rumor says they won’t make an appearance at WWDC 2018. Instead, this rumor claims that AAPL will focus on displaying software upgrades at the event.

Decorations: The first decorations for WWDC 2018 are starting to show up in San Jose, Calif., MacRumors notes. These decorations are popping up on and around the McEnery Convention Center. This will be the location where WWDC 2018 will take place. News that decorations are going up isn’t much of a surprise. Apple is planning to hold the event next week and has already sent out invites to the press.

Poaching: Rumor has it that Apple is poaching talent from Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ), reports 9to5Mac. This rumor claims that the tech company has taken several engineers and other employees from Intel recently. It says that these employees will work at a new location that the company is setting up in Washington County, Calif. This rumor notes that the facility currently has about 24 employees. Some of these were poached from Intel, but others come from different tech companies in the area.

