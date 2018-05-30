Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple May Start Publishing Music

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of AAPL becoming a music publisher. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Music Publishing: A new rumor claims that Apple is working on a music publishing business, reports AppleInsider. According to this rumor, the tech company is working to develop an internal division that will handle music publishing. The rumor claims that the idea of AAPL opening its own publishing business for music comes from Oliver Schusser. Schusser is the current head of Apple Music. It also says that Elena Segal, the previous legal director of iTunes International, will lead the business.

iOS 11.4.1: Developers can now download the first beta of iOS 11.4.1, 9to5Mac notes. The new beta for iOS 11.4.1 comes out just one day after the official launch of iOS 11.4. Being that this is a smaller update, there likely won’t be much in the way of new features. Instead, the tech company is more likely to focus on fixing bugs and improving the overall experience for users of the mobile operating system.

macOS 10.13.6: The first beta for macOS 10.13.6 is now available to developers, reports MacRumors. Details about this new beta are still scarce, but it too will most likely work on fixing bugs and improving performance. This new beta actually comes out before the final release of macOS 10.13.5, which is still in testing.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.