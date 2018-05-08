Tuesday Apple Rumors: iOS 13 May Update Home Screen

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of possible changes coming in iOS 13. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

iOS 13 Home Screen: A recent rumor claims that Apple will be updating the home screen in iOS 13, reports BGR. According to the rumor, this change is mainly for the iPad, but iPhone users will also notice a difference. The rumor doesn’t go into full detail about the redesign. However, it does also note that there will changes to the Files app, as well as support for multiple tabs in certain apps.

6.5-Inch iPhone: Rumors has it that the 6.5-inch iPhone coming out in 2018 will be comparable to the iPhone 8 Plus, MacRumors notes. This rumor claims that the two devices will be roughly the same size. Despite this, the iPhone 8 Plus is only sporting a 5.5-inch display. The rumor also says that the device will be 0.2mm thicker than the iPhone 8 Plus due to the rear camera. This will have its thickness coming in at 7.7mm.

Watch Patent: Apple has been granted a new patent in connection to its smartwatches, reports 9to5Mac. The new patent is for a different type of display for its Watch line. The patent shows a circular display that could be used with its smartwatches. This would have it looking more like a normal watch. AAPL has yet to use a circular display for its Watch line and instead goes with square ones. This is only a patent, so we may not get a Watch with a circular display.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.