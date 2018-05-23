Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple Offers iPhone Battery Replacement Credit

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of some customers getting credit for their iPhone battery replacements. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Battery Replacement: Apple is giving some customers $50 in credit for their iPhone battery replacement, reports AppleInsider. This credit is for customers that paid for battery replacements for their smartphones prior to AAPL’s lower replacement cost. This offer is for those customers that paid for the replacement when their device was out of warranty. It includes any battery replacement prior to the price drop for the iPhone 6 or later devices.

Data & Privacy Website: Apple is now letting users download all information it has on them, MacRumors notes. This is possible due to the new Data & Privacy website that the company has. As of now, the service is only usable by those living in “the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.” However, AAPL says it plans to expand the offer to all of its users in the future.

MacBook Pro: AAPL is facing another class action lawsuit over its MacBook Pro keyboards, reports 9to5Mac. This lawsuit against the company argues that it broke five different laws with the keyboards. Many of these specifically point to warranty laws for products sold to customers. This is the second lawsuit over the MacBook Pro keyboards. The first is seeking a recall of the devices, replacement of the keyboards and refunds for the purchase.

