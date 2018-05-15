Tuesday Apple Rumors: Patent Reveals Possible Face ID Upgrade

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new patent concerning Face ID. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Face ID: A new patent from Apple gives a glimpse at a possible future for Face ID, reports AppleInsider. The new patent from the company is for a system that is able to scan veins in a person’s body. The patent specifically mentions using this to look at the veins in a person’s face. If this applies to Face ID, it could create a better authentication method for the system. This is because veins differ in everyone, including identical twins. It would also keep someone from using a mask to fool the system.

MacBook Pro Lawsuit: Apple is facing a class-action lawsuit over its MacBook Pro keyboards, BGR notes. This class-action lawsuit has to do with the designs of the keyboard in its MacBook Pro laptop. It claims that the butterfly switch design isn’t reliable and can fail easily. We’ve already seen a petition from owners with this issue. There have also been plenty of complaints about the keyboards not working properly, despite only being a couple of years old.

Self-Driving: Apple is expanding its fleet of self-driving cars in California, says macReports. The last update to AAPL’s self-driving car fleet in the state came in March. At this time, the company was sporting 45 self-driving vehicles. Now that number is up to 55 with a total of 83 drivers. The tech company’s tests of self-driving cars in California started back in April 2017 with only three vehicles on the road.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.