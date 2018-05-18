Friday Apple Rumors: Q1 HomePod Sales Are Well Behind Rivals

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of HomePod sales for the first quarter of 2018. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

HomePod Sales: A recent report claims that the HomePod isn’t selling well, BGR notes. According to this report, the HomePod only sold a total of 600,000 units during the first quarter of the year. This has it falling well behind other rival smart speakers. Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) Google Home sold 2.4 million units during the quarter. Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Echo beat even that with 4 million units sold. These numbers are estimates from Strategy Analytics.

Spring Bands: Customers looking to pick up Apple Watch bands for the spring season should do so soon, reports MacRumors. Several versions of the bands that are available for the Spring collection are starting to sell out. The bands are selling out and having stock limited online in select countries, but some still remain up for in-store purchase. The bands came out two months ago.

Gold iPhone X: There’s gold iPhone X’s for sale to commemorate the upcoming royal wedding, AppleInsider notes. The gold iPhone X’s are being sold by Goldgenie and will cost almost $4,000. The devices are encased in 24-karat gold. The back case also has an engraving of the royal couple, Prince William and Meghan Markle. There are 99 of these smartphones up for sale and each one is numbered.

