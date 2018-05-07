Monday Apple Rumors: Face ID Issues Require Rear Camera Fix

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of how to fix Face ID problems on the iPhone X. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Face ID: Apple is advising repair shops on how to fix issues with Face ID not working, reports BGR. Strangely enough, the company says that Face ID not working may require repair of the rear camera. It is still unknown how this works. If this doesn’t resolve the problem, customers may simply have to get a new iPhone X. However, the Face ID problem doesn’t appear on many devices. So there’s no reason to panic.

macOS High Sierra 10.13.5: A new beta for macOS High Sierra 10.13.5 is now available to download, MacRumors notes. This new beta is currently only for developers. It is the fourth version of the macOS High Sierra 10.13.5 beta to come out. Developers can download it from the Apple Developer Center or via a software update. There will likely be a public version of the beta coming out in the next couple of days.

iOS 11.4 Beta: There’s a new beta for iOS 11.4 up for grabs, reports 9to5Mac. This new beta is the fourth version of iOS 11.4 that has been sent out to developers. Just like with the macOS High Sierra 10.13.5 beta, a public version will likely come out soon. The beta gives testers a first look at new feature coming to the company’s mobile devices. It also likely contains bug fixes as well.

