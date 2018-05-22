Tuesday Apple Rumors: WWDC 2018 Invites Sent to Press

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of WWDC 2018 invites. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

WWDC 2018: Members of the press are starting to receive their invites for WWDC 2018, reports MacRumors. These invites don’t contain much in the way of new information about the event. However, they do pin down the keynote as taking place at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 4. While it is unknown what AAPL will show off at the event, rumors include a new iPad remodel more akin to the iPhone X. We’ll also likely learn more about iOS 12 at WWDC 2018.

Siri: Siri is dropping hints about what changes Apple will announce for it at WWDC 2018, BGR notes. If users ask the virtual assistant about WWDC 2018, it will respond with a few different clues. This includes saying that it is getting smarter and that it will be getting a new voice. Another major hint from the assistant is that it is getting a new “meshy and matte,” home. This may be a new HomePod smart speaker.

Razer Core X: The Razer Core X is out now and can help Mac users looking to game, reports AppleInsider. The new Razer Core X is an external GPU housing that allows the installation of a graphics card. It uses a Thunderbolt 3 connection, which means it works with devices running macOS 10.13.4 High Sierra. This could give Mac owners a big boost in gaming and make the computers a more viable choice for the hobby. The device will set customers back $299.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.