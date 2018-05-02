Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple Working to Bring FaceTime to the UAE

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of plans to expand FaceTime. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

FaceTime: Apple is currently in negotiations to bring FaceTime to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), reports 9to5Mac. The FaceTime feature is banned in the United Arab Emirates, which is why AAPL has to negotiate with the local government to introduce the feature. It’s been this way for years, even though the company has been selling devices that support FaceTime in these areas. If these negotiations go well, it would introduce a free video chat service to the UAE, which would be a major change over the current market of paid video chat services.

5G Modem: Apple is working on its own 5G modem for its smartphones, BGR notes. This information was revealed by a job listing from the company seeking a person to lead a team working on 5G modems. However, the job listing has since been taken down. This job listing suggests that the company will look to make its own 5G modems for future smartphones. It’s current system has it obtaining 4G modems from other companies to put in its devices.

Iron Man: AAPL’s original iPhone was the inspiration for the heads-up displays (HUD) in the first Iron Man film, reports AppleInsider. A recent history of the movie’s creation notes that director Jon Favreau told the team working on the HUD to make it “feel intuitive like my iPhone.” The iPhone was a brand new device at the time the movie was in the works, which was back in 2007.

