Bet on These 5 Stocks with Remarkable Net Profit Margin

Net profit, also referred to as the bottom line, is one of the key tools that gauges the financial health of an enterprise. The figure demonstrates a company’s ability to convert per dollar sales into profits.

Source: ©iStock.com/Kuzma

A low profit margin indicates higher risks, implying that a drop in revenues might dent profits, pushing the company into the red (net loss).

Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100.

In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest, depreciation, taxes and other expenses. In fact, net profit margin can turn out to be a potent point of reference to gauge the strength in a company operations and cost-control measures.

Also, higher net profit is essential for rewarding stakeholders. Further, strength in the metric not only attracts investors but also draws well-skilled employees that eventually add to the value of the business.

Moreover, a higher net profit margin compared to its peers lends the company a competitive edge.

Pros and Cons

Net profit margin helps investors gain clarity on a company’s business model in terms of pricing policy, cost structure and manufacturing efficiency. Hence, a strong net profit margin is preferred by all classes of investors.

However, net profit margin as an investment criterion has its own share of pitfalls. The metric varies widely from industry to industry. While net income is a key metric for investment measurement in traditional industries, it is not that important for technology companies.

Moreover, the difference in accounting treatment of various items — especially non-cash expenses like depreciation and stock-based compensation — makes comparison a daunting task.

Further, for companies preferring to grow with debt instead of equity funding, higher interest expenses usually weigh on net profit. In such cases, the measure is rendered ineffective to analyze a company’s performance.

The Winning Strategy

A healthy net profit margin and solid EPS growth are the two most sought-after elements in a business model.

Apart from these, we have added a few criteria to ensure maximum returns from this strategy.

Screening Parameters

Net Margin 12 months – Most Recent (%) greater than equal to 0: High net profit margin indicates solid profitability.

Percentage Change in EPS F(0)/(F-1) greater than equal to 0: It indicates earnings growth.

Average Broker Rating (1-5) equal to 1: A rating of #1 indicates brokers’ extreme bullishness on the stock.

Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) generally perform better than their peers in all types of market environment.

VGM Score of A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 offer the best upside potential.

Here are five of the 29 stocks that qualified the screen:

Tempe, AZ-based Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS ) is engaged in manufacturing and selling of capital equipment and associated consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED and semiconductor devices. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a VGM Score of A. Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 earnings increased by 22% to 61 cents per share in the last 30 days.

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ: QNST ), based in Foster City, CA, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2018 earnings increased by 4 cents to 44 cents over the last 30 days. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a VGM Score of B.

Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR ) is a premium San Diego, CA-based audio technology company that designs audio products for consumer, commercial and healthcare markets. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a VGM Score of A. Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 earnings increased by 162.2% to 97 cents per share in the last 30 days.

Sunrise, FL-based Federated National Holding Co (NASDAQ: FNHC ) is an insurance holding company, which through its subsidiaries, controls all aspects of the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 earnings grew 12.5% to $2.25 per share in the last 30 days. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a VGM Score of A.

Chicago-based Enova International Inc (NYSE: ENVA ) is a provider of online financial services. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a VGM Score of A. Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 earnings increased 12.9% to $2.27 over the last 30 days.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

