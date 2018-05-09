Home > Market Insight, Financial Articles > Gadgets, Smartphones & Tech > Wednesday Apple Rumors: Here’s How to Fix the ‘Black Dot’ Bug in iMessage

Wednesday Apple Rumors: Here’s How to Fix the ‘Black Dot’ Bug in iMessage

Apple wants to take part in drones tests

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

http://bit.ly/2I7ZM4J

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rumor mill today is news of a new Unicode bug. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Wednesday Apple Rumors: Here's How to Fix the 'Black Dot' Bug in iMessage
Source: Apple

Black Dot Bug: There’s a new Unicode bug that can crash iMessage and other apps, reports MacRumors. This new bug occurs when a person is sent a string of emoji and other characters that the device can’t render properly. To get around it, users can force close iMessage. They can then chose to have Siri send a response to the sender. This will keep it from showing up as the most recent message. After this, the user has to delete the conversation to avoid running into the issue again.

Drone Tests: Apple is reportedly interested in a new drone program launching in the U.S., Reuters notes. This program will allow several companies to test out drones in more ways than what is typically allowed, such as at night. The U.S. Transportation Department will be announcing the 10 areas where these tests will be allowed sometime today. It’s unknown why exactly AAPL is seeking to take part in these tests.

Developer Academy: The Apple Developer Academy is expanding to Indonesia, reports 9to5Mac. The new expansion has the tech company opening one of its Developer Academies in Jakarta. AAPL is investing $44 million into the creation of this new academy. However, it isn’t working alone. The company is also working alongside Binus University to construct the facility. It will sit on 1,500 square feet of land.

Check out more recent Apple Rumors or Subscribe to Apple Rumors EmailSubscribe to Apple Rumors : Apple Rumors RSSRSS
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.
Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2018/05/black-dot-bug-crashes-apple-imessage/.

©2018 InvestorPlace Media, LLC