Blink Adds EV Charging Stations to Whole Foods Locations

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK ) now has electric vehicles (EV) charging stations at select Whole Foods locations.

Source: Shutterstock

Blink notes that its EV charging stations are currently only set up at the following Whole Foods store.

Lancaster, Penn., (Fruitville Pike)

Spring House, Penn., (Bethlehem Pike)

Exton, Penn., (N Pottstown Pike)

Despite the small roll out, Blink notes that there are plans to bring its EV charging stations to more While Foods locations. The company says that this includes plans to have its EV charging stations up and running alongside new locations for Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) organic grocery retailer.

Blink points out that the new charging stations at Whole Foods, as well as future ones, will connect to its EV charging network. This allows customers to find out where the EV charging stations are located by connecting to the company’s free mobile app. Its charging stations are also monitored by a cloud-based service.

“Providing Blink Charging services to Whole Foods shoppers is an exciting endeavor because it supports our commitment to making EV charging more accessible,” Mike Calise, CEO of the charging company, said in a statement. “Blink is the only charging station provider that is entirely vertically integrated and so with every installation, we’re able to make sure EV drivers will always have a place to charge, no matter where they go.”

News that Blink is providing While Foods with future EV charging locations sent the stock soaring on Monday. As of Monday afternoon, BLNK stock is up 162%.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.