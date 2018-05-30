Burger King ‘Whopper Donut’ to Debut on National Donut Day

Burger King has announced the Whopper Donut, a new item that marks the continuation of a multi-year trend in the fast food industry that sees chains combining two items that don’t make sense together, but probably will.

As you probably figured out by now, the Whopper Donut is the company’s signature Whopper burger with a flame-grilled “donut” as the buns are made from the breakfast treat. It basically looks like the company’s popular burger with a hole cut in the middle.

Burger King announced that it is rolling out the food item on National Donut Day, which is June 1. The item will be available in the fast food chain’s hometown of Miami, FL at 1150 5th Street in Miami Breach, according to a news release.

The “donut” comes with a free mini slider on the side, which is basically the hole from the Whopper Donut that the chain didn’t want to leave behind. You can also find this fast food creation in Burger King’s location at 128 Tremont Street, Boston.

It can also be found in other locations around the U.S., including 1601 N. Hacienda Boulevard, Los Angeles; 327 West 42nd Street, New York City and 2450 S 1900 W, Salt Lake City.

Will you be trying the Whopper Donut out or do you prefer to keep your sweets and salties separate.