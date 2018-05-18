Warning! Be Careful Drinking Capriccio Sangria

Many are going on Twitter to discuss Capriccio Sangria, a beverage that is garnering comparisons to alcoholic beverages such as Four Loko, which used to combine alcohol with caffeine.
“This drink must have some secret s*** they don’t include in the ingredients cause this wild asf,” one person said last week in a tweet that has now gone viral. The user claims that the beverage had them feeling like they were ingesting more than just alcohol.
Another user wrote: “That Capriccio Sangria is nasty it’s not quality Sangria and it’s not smooth like bubbly it taste like a 4 Loko.” Yet another user said they “did a lil capriccio test taster. this s*** really like a 4loko lol Be safe tho” on Twitter.
However, not everyone experienced these effects from the beverage, with one user saying: “my final verdict on the capriccio is that I will not spend $11.28 on that again. If someone else buys it I will drink it. As a starter. It doesn’t even get me tipsy so thanks for nothing.”