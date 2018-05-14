Chili’s Data Breach 2018: What You Should Know

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT ) has announced that there was a recent Chili’s data breach.

Here’s what customers need to know about the Chili’s data breach.

Chili’s learned of the data breach on May 11, 2018.

The company says that it believes the data breach only occurred between March and April of this year, but that it is still looking into the matter.

It says that this resulted in the theft of credit card numbers, debit card numbers and names belonging to its customers.

The Chili’s data breach does not include its customers’ social security number, full date of birth, or federal or state identification number, as the restaurant chain doesn’t store this information.

Chili’s notes that the data breach was due to malware that had found its way into the company’s system.

The company also notes that the data breach only took place at select restaurant locations, but it doesn’t state which locations these were.

According to Chili’s, it is working with third-party forensic experts to conduct an investigation into the data breach.

The chain has also alerted law enforcement of the situation and will continue to provide them with updates.

To go along with this, Chili’s says that it is working to bring in credit monitoring agencies to help protect its guests affected by the data breach.

It is also advising customers to set up fraud alert and a credit freeze.

Customers that want to learn more about the Chili’s data breach can do so by following this link.

EAT stock was down 3% as of Monday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.