Chili’s Data Breach 2018: What You Should Know

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has announced that there was a recent Chili’s data breach.
Here’s what customers need to know about the Chili’s data breach.
- Chili’s learned of the data breach on May 11, 2018.
- The company says that it believes the data breach only occurred between March and April of this year, but that it is still looking into the matter.
- It says that this resulted in the theft of credit card numbers, debit card numbers and names belonging to its customers.
- The Chili’s data breach does not include its customers’ social security number, full date of birth, or federal or state identification number, as the restaurant chain doesn’t store this information.
- Chili’s notes that the data breach was due to malware that had found its way into the company’s system.
- The company also notes that the data breach only took place at select restaurant locations, but it doesn’t state which locations these were.
- According to Chili’s, it is working with third-party forensic experts to conduct an investigation into the data breach.
- The chain has also alerted law enforcement of the situation and will continue to provide them with updates.
- To go along with this, Chili’s says that it is working to bring in credit monitoring agencies to help protect its guests affected by the data breach.
- It is also advising customers to set up fraud alert and a credit freeze.
Customers that want to learn more about the Chili’s data breach can do so by following this link.
EAT stock was down 3% as of Monday afternoon.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.