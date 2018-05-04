Cinco de Mayo 2018: Meaning, Facts and History

Cinco de Mayo has gained traction over the last few years, becoming one of the most popular foreign holidays in the U.S., although many do not know the history or meaning behind it.

When you think of Cinco de Mayo, you probably think of happy hour deals with margaritas, tacos and big sombreros. However, there’s a rich history behind the day that you should learn in order to celebrate it with style.

The 5th of May is a commemoration of the Mexican’s army improbable victory over the French army at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. The win was an unlikely one due to the fact that the French army was considered to be the strongest army in the world at the time and they outnumbered the Mexican, sending 6,000 soldiers to face 2,000 Mexican soldiers.

The most prominent figure of Cinco de Mayo was General Ignacio Zaragoza Seguín, who led the Mexican army. The victory served as a moral boost for the Mexicans, ultimately leading to the resistance movement that led to their independence.

It was also a landmark date for the rest of the Americas as no other country in the continent has been invaded by any other European military force since the Battle of Puebla. The date essentially marked the end of European colonization in the Americas.

Happy Cinco de Mayo!