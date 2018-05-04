6 Funny Cinco de Mayo Memes to Join the Celebration

Cinco de Mayo is only a day away and it is a perfect way to celebrate one of the most popular foreign holidays in the U.S.

The holiday is a celebration of the Battle of Puebla, which occurred in 1862 in Mexico and saw a Mexican army with 2,000 soldiers defeat a French army with 6,000 soldiers in one of the unlikeliest victories in world history. The French army was considered to be the strongest in the world at the time.

The drinking holiday has taken new meaning in recent years as it is seen as a time to drink tequila and margaritas, eat tacos and have a good time with friends and family at your local watering hole.

In honor of the day, we have compiled six funny memes to help you join the celebration. Make sure to share these on social media.

