Comcast Xfinity Website Bug Leaked Customer Data

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA ) is facing some backlash as the company’s website reportedly leaked some of its customer data due to a bug.

The media company was hit with a bug in its website that is used to activate Xfinity routers that can return sensitive information on the company’s customers. The website is often used by customers to set up their home internet and cable service, but it can be tricked into revealing the home address where the router is located, as well as the Wi-Fi name and password.

Security researchers Karan Saini and Ryan Stevenson discovered the bug, according to a statement from them to ZDNet. Saini previously discovered an Uber two-factor bypass bug that affected users, as well as a flaw in India’s national biometric database.

All is needed to access personal information through the bug is a customer account ID and that customer’s house or apartment number, even though the web form asks for a full address. The information could be grabbed from a discarded bill or obtained in the mail.

Either way, an attacked could simply guess the house or apartment number if they are determine.

CMCSA stock gained 0.8% on Tuesday.