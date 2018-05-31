Dollar General Corp. Posts Q1 Earnings Miss

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG ) stock took a hit today after releasing its earnings report for the first quarter of 2018.

Dollar General Corp.’s earnings report for the first quarter of the year includes earnings per share of $1.36. This is an increase over its earnings per share of $1.02 from the same time last year. However, it wasn’t good news for DG stock by coming in below Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.40 for the quarter.

Net income reported by Dollar General Corp. for the first quarter of 2018 came in at $364.85 million. The retail company’s net income from the first quarter of the previous year came in at $279.49 million.

During the first quarter of the year, Dollar General Corp. reported operating profit of $490.18 million. This is better than the company’s operating profit of $473.80 million reported in the same period of the year prior.

Dollar General Corp. also reported revenue of $6.11 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018. This is up from its revenue of $5.61 billion that was reported in the first quarter of 2017. Despite this increase, it was still a blow to DG stock by missing analysts’ revenue estimate of $6.20 billion for the period.

Dollar General Corp. took time during its most recent earnings report to reaffirm its outlook for the full year of 2018. The company says that it is still expecting earnings per share for the year to range from $5.95 to $6.15. Wall Street is looking for DG to report earnings per share of $6.08 for the year.

DG stock was down 8% as of Thursday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.