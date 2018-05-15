The End of Ramadan 2018: When Is Eid Al-Fitr? What Is It?

The end of Ramadan will take place in the middle of next month after the month-long fasting period in the Islam tradition.

The day that marks the end of Ramadan is known as Eid Al-Fitr and it will occur on June 15 in 2018, which is a big celebration in which there is no more fasting until the next Ramadan. In fact, Muslims are not permitted to fast on Eid Al-Fitr and it falls on the first day of Shawwal, which is the tenth month, according to the lunar Islamic calendar.

On the day of Eid, there is a very particular Islamic prayer — or salat — that consists of two rakats — units — which usually takes place in an open field or large hall. The holiday has to be performed in congregation and it requires an additional six Takbirs, which refers to a prayer in which hands are raised to the ears while saying “Allāhu Akbar,” which means “God is the greatest.”

Muslims believe that they have to take place in this ceremony as they are commanded to do so by Allah, as it is mentioned in the Quran. They are required to fast until the end of Ramadan in anticipation of Eid Al-Fitr, which is also a day that is marked by charity and giving back to those who are less fortunate.