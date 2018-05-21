Facebook, Qualcomm Teaming Up on High-Speed Internet

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB ) and Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) are teaming up on high-speed internet.

The agreement will have Qualcomm adding Facebook’s Terragraph technology to its chipsets. This will allow developers to start creating wireless receivers that can use the signals. The two companies say that they plan to start testing the technology out in mid-2019.

The goal of Facebook and Qualcomm’s new internet effort is to create high-speed wireless internet for users. However, it also seeks to achieve these speeds without as much costs as what it takes to deploy fiber internet.

The new effort has the two companies using 60GHz technology to broadcast the wireless signals. This would allow customers to receive a signal even in areas that are densely packed with buildings, such as a city.

“Our collaboration with Facebook will bring advanced 11ad and pre-11ay technologies to market increasing broadband penetration and enabling operators to reduce their capex for last mile access,” Irvind Ghai, Vice President of Product Management at Qualcomm Atheros, said in a statement. “Terragraph cloud controller and TDMA architecture coupled with Qualcomm Technologies solution’s 10 Gbps link rate, low power consumption and early interference mitigation techniques will help make gigabit connectivity a reality.”

Neither Facebook nor Qualcomm has said where the companies are planning to test out the new high-speed internet at, but it will likely be in a metropolitan area with many large buildings and structures.

