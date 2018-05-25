Fiat Chrysler Recall: 4.8 Million Vehicles at Risk of Cruise Control Defect

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU ) is recalling some 4.8 million U.S. vehicles over cruise control problems.

The Fiat Chrysler recall is in place due to the cruise control on certain vehicles possibly becoming stuck. This would keep the car continuously on cruise. Obviously, this is a danger to those riding in the vehicle if it occurs.

The reason that the cruise control will remain on has to do with a very specific set of events. This includes the vehicle’s cruise control accelerating at the same time that a short circuit occurs. While this is unlikely, it still warrants the Fiat Chrysler recall.

The following vehicles are included in the Fiat Chrysler recall.

2015-17 Chrysler 200 Sedan

2014-18 Chrysler 300 Sedan

2017-18 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan

2015-18 Dodge Challenger Coupe

2014-18 Dodge Charger Sedan

2014-18 Dodge Journey CUV

2014-18 Dodge Durango SUV

2014-18 Jeep Cherokee SUV

2014-18 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2014-19 Ram 1500 Pickup

2014-18 Ram 2500 Pickup

2014-18 Ram 3500 Pickup

2014-18 Ram 3500 Cab Chassis

2014-18 Ram 4500/5500 Cab Chassis

If the owner of one of the vehicles were to experience the cruise control issue, they can overcome it by forcing the car to stop with the brakes, or shifting it into neutral. After this, putting the car in park disengages the cruise control. The company notes that there haven’t been any accidents or injuries as a result of this issue.

Owners of cars included in the Fiat Chrysler recall are advised against using cruise control until the car has been fixed. The company is planning to offer a free repair for the issue. Owners should start seeing recall notices show up in the near future.

You can learn more about the Fiat Chrysler recall by following this link.

